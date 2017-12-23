Amanda Seary brings latest in hairstyling techniques to Mousse Hair



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Amanda Seary wants to make a name for herself in the Smoky River region as a trendy and in-vogue hairstylist, given her background in modeling and training with prominent agencies.



Seary is the new hairstylist at Mousse Hair in Falher, starting there just recently and she caters to all people, including young girls and men, as well as ladies. She specializes men’s haircuts and colouring, too.



It was while working as a model that she decided to enter the hairstyling profession.



Seary worked at a salon in Edmonton first, and then she completed her hairstyling diploma at MC College in Edmonton in 2009. She also worked at Mode Models International in Edmonton for three years, as well as some of the top salons there.



Her resume also includes completing training with the Vidal Sassoon Hairdressing Academy, and working for Western Canada Fashion Week in Edmonton as part of the Davines Artistic Team. She has been invited as an instructor for Davines, too.



As per the Davines Hairstylists website, they are “selected among the best hairstylists in the world, they represent the core of Davines excellence by defining the brand cutting edge style.”



Seary considers herself very outgoing and pleasant and she will suggest ideas to her clients about their hairstyling wants and needs.



