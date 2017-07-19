All kids were winners at LSLIRC Youth Golf Day

Tom Henihan

Spotlight

Eighty-six children registered and 73 took part in the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council’s (LSLIRC) 8th annual Youth Golf Day held July 7 at Smoky River Regional Golf Club in McLennan.

Organized as part of the Healthy Exposures initiative of the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council, (LSLIRC) the event involves children ages 6 to 14 years old from the five First Nations in the Lesser Slave Lake region: Sawridge, Driftpile, Kapawe’no, Swan River and Sucker Creek.

Although the event is part of the council’s health program, Youth Golf Day does not receive government funding or outside assistance but depends on LSLIRC health staff to fundraise and to organize the annual occasion.

“As always, we had to raise the funds in order to proceed with this event,” says LSLIRC Health Director, Marcella Schnurr.

“We did it with help from the team supervisors and health staff, Kimberly Isadore, Tammy Willier, Charlotte Giroux, Lloyd Collins, Norien Nobert, Garret Knibb, Kara Supernault, Jackie Twinn, Vannah Anderson and many others that just stepped in to help.”

For door prizes, Peace River Canadian Tire donated a fishing rod and Designs by Tam donated two t-shirts.

The Health Directors involved in coordinating the event are: Kim Delorme, Swan River First Nation –Rosalie Tallman, Driftpile First Nation – Yionna Wesley, Kapawe’no First Nation – Tanis Willier, Sucker Creek First Nation and LSLIRC Health Director, Marcella Schnurr.

A substantial lunch consisting of bannock, roast beef, pasta salad, corn, mashed potatoes and gravy was served to everyone attending the event.

Juice and snacks were also available for the kids.

Every kid who participates in Youth Golf Day, along with having a great fun while getting healthy exercise, they also come away with a good winning feeling for having participated.

All kids at the event receive a medal and the putting contest winners receive a trophy.

Putting Trophy winners girls and boys are:

AGE 6: Tazannah Willier and Marcus Willier – Age 7: Tanikah Belcourt and Kallen Badger – Age 8: Maybelle Halcrow and Grayson Thunder – Age 9: Natalia Giroux and Nechako Hamelin – Age 10: Asia Badger and Diego Giroux – Age 11: Meika Gladue and Reygon Supernault – Age 12: Shaylynne Badger and Isaac Giroux – and Ages 13 – 14: Kali Cunningham and Jarryn Prince.