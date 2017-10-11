All-candidates forum to be held at GPV

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Alberta municipal elections are on Oct. 16 and Georges P. Vanier has invited the candidates who are up for election in the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 and the Town of Falher to attend an all-candidates forum.

It will be held in the main gym at GPV, beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, and the public is invited to attend.

Look for a story about the forum in the Oct. 18 edition of the Express. Also, look for videos about the event on the Express’ Facebook page.