‘Alice in Wonderland’ production at Ecole Routhier

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Students at Ecole Routhier treated their families and the public to a live theatre production of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in the evening of Oct. 6, and in the afternoon of Oct. 7.

Members of Missoula Children’s Theatre worked with the students earlier in the week to prepare for the performances. Three girls played the lead role of Alice.

Here are some photos from the performance on Oct. 6. Look for a story and more photos about the event in the Oct. 18 edition of the Smoky River Express.

Also, look for a series of videos of the Oct. 6 performance on the Express’ Facebook page.