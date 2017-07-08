Albertans get better deal with new trade agreement

Government of Alberta

News release

Alberta businesses, investors and workers will have easier and increased access to Canada-wide markets, including government tenders in other provinces and territories, under the new Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA).

Companies and workers from other provinces and territories have long benefited from Alberta’s open markets.

The new agreement brings other Canadian jurisdictions in line with Alberta standards, levelling the playing field for Alberta businesses.

“The CFTA is a good deal for Alberta, and we look forward to its implementation.

“By creating a more open and stable domestic marketplace, we are improving opportunities for Alberta businesses, allowing them to innovate, grow and create jobs.”

– Rachel Notley, Premier (April 7).

Alberta exports to the rest of Canada totalled $63 billion in 2015, the Government of Alberta adds.