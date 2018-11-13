Alberta RCMP reminds road users to buckle up

Express Staff

As Albertans welcome winter once again, Alberta RCMP would like to remind all drivers and passengers that #TrafficSafety starts with buckling up. In 2016, 53 people lost their lives and 375 people sustained injuries in Alberta as a result of not being properly restrained at the time of the collision. Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following #TrafficSafety tips for optimal use of occupant restraints:



. Ensure the seatbelt is positioned securely across the hip bones and the shoulder. The shoulder belt should sit across the centre of the chest, and never under your arm or behind your back. In a collision, this could cause fatal injuries.

. The law in Alberta requires that children under six years old or under 40 lbs (18 kg) be properly restrained in a car seat. (Alberta Seatbelts, 2014)

. Booster seats are the safest choice for children under nine years-old who have outgrown their front-facing child safety seat. (Alberta Health Services).

. Most children are ready for standard seatbelts when they are nine years old or older, and either weigh over 80 pounds (36kg), or are taller than 4’9” (145 cm). (Alberta Transportation, 2015).

. Children under the age of 13 are safest in the back seat. (Alberta Transportation, 2018).