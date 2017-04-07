Alberta RCMP Officer faces serious criminal charges

RCMP

News release

In July 2016 the RCMP were made aware of allegations against RCMP Constable Jason Tress and the issue was immediately referred to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). Today (March 30), ASIRT announced that the agency’s investigation into three incidents involving Cst. Tress have resulted in criminal charges. Two of the incidents occurred when Cst. Tress was on duty. The ASIRT investigation has resulted in Cst. Tress being charged with the following:

. One count of sexual assault and one count of criminal breach of trust arising out of the initial investigation involving one woman, relating to an incident that occurred in 2016.

. One count of criminal breach of trust in relation to a separate incident and woman unrelated to the previous two counts, but which also occurred in 2016.

. One count of sexual assault in relation to a third woman, stemming from an unrelated incident that occurred in 2012.

Cst. Tress has been released on conditions and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on April 12, 2017.

In August 2016 Cst. Tress was suspended as a result of the initial allegations. He will remain off duty until the internal processes and all criminal charges against him are resolved.

No further information will be provided at this time as this matter is before the courts.