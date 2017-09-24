Alberta-N.W.T. MOU signed

Government of Alberta

News release

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod met today (Sept. 14) to discuss the growing potential in community and economic development in northern communities.

Following the meeting, the Premiers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Cooperation and Development.

The MOU will guide collaboration in the areas of economic development, environmental stewardship, trade and social and community development.

“Alberta and the Northwest Territories have a strong history of working together. Over the years, our relationship has helped create many jobs on both sides of the border.

“We know that jobs are front and centre for Alberta families and they are our top priority as well. Together, we can make life better for people living and working in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.”

– Premier Rachel Notley.

“I am encouraged about the opportunities signing this Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation and Development will have in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.”

– NWT Premier Bob McLeod.