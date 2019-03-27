Alberta launches MyHealth Records

Express Staff

A new online tool gives adults access to their personal health records, including immunizations, medications and lab test results.



MyHealth Records is accessible through any computer, tablet or smartphone, says a Government of Alberta news release dated March 16.



“MyHealth Records is about supporting patients in being partners in their own health and wellness,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says.



“It means having your personal health information in the palm of your hand, when and where you need it.”



After getting a secure digital ID, Albertans will be able to:



-View medications dispensed from community pharmacies;



-View immunizations administered in Alberta;



-View the results of 59 common lab tests;



-Keep journals to track mood, sleep, weight and fitness goals;



-Upload and track information from personal health devices, including supported blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters and fitness trackers;



-Print reports from MyHealth Records to share with health-care providers.



More features will be added.



To sign up or to find out more about MyHealth Records, visit Alberta.ca /MyHealthRecords.



A support phone line (1-844-401-4016) is also available to help users sign up and use the service.



Users will also have the option to connect with Health Link (811) to speak with a registered nurse to ask questions about the health information found on MyHealth Records.



Research shows a variety of benefits when patients have electronic access to health information.



Studies report improvements in the quality of patient-physician interactions, with patients indicating they are better informed about their own health and better prepared for visits with their doctor.



MyHealth Records is designed with the security of Albertans’ private health information in mind and the system has undergone rigorous testing.



Users are required to have a MyAlberta Digital ID, a secure form of identification that verifies the individual who is online.



As required by the Health Information Act, Alberta Health has completed a privacy impact assessment which has been accepted by the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC).