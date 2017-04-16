AHS EMS launches Facebook account

Alberta Health Services

News release

Alberta Health Services’ Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is launching a new Facebook page to help Albertans better understand EMS across the province.

@AlbertaHealthServicesEMS will share stories and information about EMS operations, programs and events, as well as provide a behind-the-scenes look at the men and women who provide care to hundreds of Albertans every day.

The account will also feature a new video series called “Ask a Paramedic” that features EMS public education officers answering common questions about the role EMS plays in providing high-quality healthcare to Albertans. Questions include:

. When should I call 911 for an ambulance?

. How does EMS move patients safely in ambulances?

. When do ambulances use lights and sirens?

. How can I comment on the care I received?

Albertans are encouraged to submit their own questions to ahsems@ahs.ca and EMS will answer as many as possible.

The announcement of @AlbertaHealthServicesEMS follows the launch of the EMS Twitter account, and “Your EMS” video series. Nearly 2,900 people follow the AHS EMS Twitter account and 43 Your EMS videos have been watched more than 25,000 times.

