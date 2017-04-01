AGM held for Smoky River Chamber of Commerce and Smoky River Tourism

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Board members for the Smoky River Regional Chamber of Commerce and Smoky River Tourism met at Tony’s Donair & Pizza in Falher on March 22 for their annual general meeting.

President Val Viens offered highlights of the past year for both organizations.

“We have worked very hard to bring these two groups together, to make them bigger and better,” says Viens.

“We have a great group with fantastic ideas for 2017 (and we are) looking forward to seeing our accomplishments.”

The bigger the group, the more that can be accomplished, she adds. This includes businesses from all of the regions, including farmers.

Also during the meeting, Diane Dentinger read the minutes of the 2016 annual general meeting for the chamber of commerce, as well as the 2016 financial reports for the chamber and the tourism board.

All were accepted as presented.

Board membership

The board members consist of President Val Viens, Vice-President Sandy Primeau and Secretary/Treasurer Diane Dentinger.

The directors consist of:

. Eric Verstappen of McLennan.

. Gisele Soucy of Whitemud.

. Faye Turcotte of Girouxville.

. Gary Braithwaite of Falher.

. Richard Rhodes of Peace River.

. Doug Greenfield of Eaglesham.

. Clarissa Alguire of Eaglesham.

. Patty Turnquist of Falher/McLennan.

. Ashley Brochu of Falher.

. Romeo Cinq-Mars of Falher.

. Janette Cinq-Mars of Falher.

. Marc Bremont of Falher.

. Vic Roy of Falher.

. Odessa Ptashnky of McLennan.