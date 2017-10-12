“After School Program” Mondays and Wednesdays at McLennan Municipal Library

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The McLennan Municipal Library’s “After School Program,” began on Monday October 2 with six to eleven year olds building Lego structures during their first session.

The After School Program for ages 6 to 11 year olds is on Mondays from 4pm to 5pm and the junior high program is on Wednesdays from 4.15pm to 5.15pm.

While the activities in both the Monday and Wednesday groups are similar, the junior high kids are allowed more discretion as to what activities they wish to do.

The activities at the After School Program include Lego, Little Bits, (which involves the construction of functioning miniature electronic devices,) computer coding and board games.

An Indigenous Grant from the Peace Library System funds the After School Program. McLennan Library also acquired approximately $10,000 in books and CDs related to First Nations subject matter through a separate Peace Library System Indigenous Grant.

McLennan Library has installed, an early literacy station, a computer tablet designed for library users ages 2 to 8. The literacy station provides 4,000 learning activities covering a broad spectrum including math, science, reading, computer skills, writing, art and music.

Prairie Parent Link “Parents N’ Tots” program is a parent and child (ages 0-5) play-based learning group. The program alternates every other week between McLennan and Girouxville: every first and third Tuesday in McLennan and every second and fourth Tuesday in Girouxville.

The program began at McLennan Library on Tuesday, September 3 from 10.30am to 11.45am and the next McLennan session is at the same time on September 17 and at Girouxville Community Hall on September 24.

For anyone interested in books, in sharing their enthusiasm for particular works and to listen to others make suggestions regarding books they have read, the McLennan Library “BookWorms” club meets on Thursday mornings from 10.30am to 11.30am.

For more information regarding programs and resources at McLennan Municipal Library, call (780) 324-3767.