AFSC streamlines crop inspections

Spotlight Staff

Unharvested crops caused by poor weather and wet ground have led the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) to streamline crop inspections.

“Balancing the need to expedite crop insurance claims with protecting producers’ hard-earned premium payments is important to me,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier, who made a statements in a news release April 26 after meeting Alberta crop commissions and discussing farmers’ concerns on unharvested crops.

“That’s why I’ve asked the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) to streamline inspection procedures to assist insured producers in completing planned harvests.

“I’ve also asked that the agency be prepared to move quickly if conditions don’t improve.”

He adds those actions will help producers spend less time worrying about last year’s crop, and more time preparing for the coming growing season.

“AFSC has always provided good support for our farmers and I have asked that they provide me, as soon as possible, with a fulsome assessment of the current situation and with a plan to expedite crop insurance assessments,” says Carlier, MLA for Whitecourt – Ste. Anne.

“The success of our farmers and our rural communities is essential to Alberta’s success, and through existing programs and services our government is committed to helping farmers make their lives better.”

A new board of directors has also been selected to provide oversight and accountability at AFSC.

AFSC’s previous board of directors was dismissed in June 2016 after an examination by Alberta’s Chief Internal Auditor raised concerns about oversight of senior executive expenses and procurement practices.

For almost a year an interim board appointed by the Minister led the organization in providing important services to Albertans.

The newly appointed board of directors assumes its responsibilities immediately

Jennifer Wood of Edmonton was appointed to chair the board.

Other members include Harvey Hagman of Mayerthorpe, Peter Galloway of Fort Saskatchewan, Jo-Ann Hall of Stony Plain, Jerry Bouma of Edmonton, Anna Harder of Camrose, Gordon Cove of Red Deer, and Kiren Singh of Canmore.