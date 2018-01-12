Accused robber’s cases remanded to Peace River

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

During proceedings in the Falher Provincial Court on Jan. 4, David Neufeld’s armed robbery case was remanded to Peace River Provincial Court on Jan. 8.



The McLennan RCMP arrested Neufeld and laid charges after a business was robbed in Falher on Dec. 19, 2017.



Neufeld is also accused of armed robbery in another case.



On Dec. 20, 2017, at approximately 9 p.m. the Peace Regional RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Nampa business, and to a report of an armed robbery of a Nampa resident at their home.



In the Nampa case, he is charged with robbery with an imitation weapon (x2), uing an imitation firearm during the commission of an offence (x2), wearing a mask during the commission of an offence (x2), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft of a motor vehicle, ossession of property obtained by crime, obstruction of a peace officer, failing to comply with conditions of recognizance (x2).



Neufeld was also to respond to these charges in Peace River Provincial Court on Jan. 8.