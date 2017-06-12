Alberta Summer Games to be held in Grande Prairie July 19-22, 2018

Albertasport.ca

News release

From July 19th to the 22nd, 2018 the best of the best of Alberta’s young athletes will descend on the communities of Grande Prairie to compete, connect, and unearth their full potential at the 2018 Alberta Summer Games.

Here in Grande Prairie, it is our goal to ensure that all athletes, fans, and officials joining us in Grande Prairie leave with a lasting memory of a spectacular show, incredible athletic experience, and a true feel for what the Peace Country has to offer. Unearth your Greatness and join us at the 2018 Grande Prairie Alberta Summer Games.

For more information, go to the website, https://albertasport.ca/alberta-games/summer-games.