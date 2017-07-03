Alberta Parks makes booking campsites easier with mobile access

Government of Alberta

News release

In response to user demand, many campsites in Alberta’s provincial park campgrounds can now be booked on personal devices through Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca (RAP).

People can use RAP while on the go, making it easy to change a campsite booking, extend a stay or reserve their next camping trip.

And there’s more. The RAP website has undergone a complete revamp, including an updated campsite vacancy calendar.

The system boasts many new features, including a responsive design to make it more user-friendly and interactive from both personal mobile devices and desktop computers. Enhancements will give campers more access to information for trip planning (deep linking, event and program information) and sharing of information via social media. It also features a more intuitive search function (users can search campsites by map, nearest community or campground).

To book a campsite, group camping area or comfort camping unit through a mobile device, just go to the Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca website, search and book a spot.