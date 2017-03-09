A full day of fun at Club Alouette Seniors Fun Day

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Approximately 100 participants took part in the Seniors Fun Day cribbage, snooker and carpet bowling tournaments held at the Club Alouette on Thursday February 23.

The entry fee of 10 dollars, seven of which went towards the sandwiches, cakes, cookies, coffee and refreshments and the remaining 3 dollars contributed to the prize money for the winners of the various events.

It was a full day, beginning at 10am and running until the carpet-bowling tournament finished at about 4pm.

The first place winners of the crib competition were Lina Ouellette and Alice Bouvier. Second place Jacques Laflamme and Richard Ouellette and third place Ginette and Wilfrid St. Laurent.

The Snooker tournament winners were Gerard Gervais (first place) Roland Turcotte (second place) and UB Turcotte (third place.)

Carpet Bowling first Place team included Rita Ouellette, Henriette Turcotte, Yvette Laflamme and Diane Dentinger.

Carpet Bowling second place team, Henri Poirier, Carol Parker, Killer Girard and Denis Dentinger.

Carpet Bowling third place team, Denis and Anita Hawthorn, Pierrette Labbe and Pinto Rondeau.

The Seniors Fun Days always takes place on a Thursday with the following week’s Seniors Fun Day Event held in Donnelly, March 2. The upcoming Fun Day event is in Girouxville, March 16, followed by McLennan, March 30.