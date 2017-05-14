PIC – Six Heritage badminton players go to provincials

Ecole Heritage is sending six students to the badminton provincials in Red Deer later this month. Pictured above are five of them. Left-right are Nicolas Lavoie (Silver Intermediate Boys Singles), Charly Thibault (Silver Intermediate Mixed), Simon Jean (Gold Senior Boys Singles), Edith Sanchez (Silver Intermediate Mixed) and Kayla Guérette (Gold Senior Girls Singles). Not shown is Josh Fischer (Bronze Intermediate Boys Singles). Principal Nicole Walisser is pleased they are going the provincials.