

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

There was plenty of senior high basketball action in Peace River during February 2-3, as Glenmary Catholic School and Peace River High School co-hosted the 45th Annual Red & Gold Invitational Tournament.



Teams came from all over the region, including one from B.C., the Dawson Creek Secondary School Penguins boys’ team.



Except for the boys’ bronze medal game, which the Fairview High School Cobras and DCSS Penguins played at Peace High, Glenmary hosted all the other championship games. The results of those games are as follows:



Bronze medal girls’ game: E.W. Pratt Chargers (High Prairie), 64, Peace High Nomads, 34.



Bronze medal boys’ game: DCSS Penguins, 74, Fairview High School Cobras, 38.



The Menno Simons Panthers’ and Glenmary Saints girls’ teams played for the gold medal. Both teams demonstrated competitiveness and the game could have gone either way right up to the end. But the Panthers managed to win 52-49 to take the gold medal, while the Saints received the silver medal.



The Paul Rowe Raiders faced the Glenmary Saints in the boys’ gold medal game. This game was also close, right through the third quarter. But the Raiders leaped ahead early in the fourth quarter and went on to win by a score 71-60 to clinch the gold, while the Saints received the silver medal.



The Georges P. Vanier Vipers teams didn’t make it to the finals, and they played their last games at Peace High in the afternoon of February 3. Here are the results of their games:



. Girls’ game: Grimshaw Public School Trojans, 54, GPV Vipers, 22.

. Boys’ game: Grimshaw Public School Trojans, 67, GPV Vipers, 52.