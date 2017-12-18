Approximately 400 students from schools in the region visit the Careers Fair 2017

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Careers Fair 2017, held on December 5 at the Centre Chevaliers in Falher had approximately 400 students from five schools in the region visit the fair throughout the day.



The careers fair gave the students the opportunity to speak with local businesses, non-profit organizations and government agency representatives to create awareness in the kids of the numerous career options that exist in their local community.



The event, hosted by Smoky River Regional Economic Development, le CDEA, Georges P. Vanier School, Northern Lakes College and Falher Library Career Resource Centre, is designed to promote the mindset in young people that they can pursue a career in the region.



Local businesses, non-profit organizations and government agency representatives were on hand to answer the students questions, stimulate their curiosity and broaden the kids knowledge of trades and professions available locally.



“While you need to go out for university or college you can still have a great job here,” says Smoky River Economic Development Officer and event organizer Diane Chiasson.



Two guest speakers, Karine Picard, Director of Corporate Services with the MD of Smoky River and Ryan Roy district manager of New Horizon Coop, spoke to each group of kids when they visited the fair.



Appropriately, Picard and Roy are young and both were born and raised in the region, a perfect example that one can have their career aspirations rooted in their community.



The kids who attended the Careers Fair were from Ecole Routhier Grade 6 French Immersion, Ecole Heritage Grades 6 to 11, Vanier Grades 7 to 12, McLennan Grades 4 to 6 and Eaglesham Grades 9 to 12.



“We held the careers fair two years ago and plan to do it every two or three years,” says Chiasson. “I don’t want to do it every year because it will be the same kids. I can’t say for sure with we will hold it next, if it will be two or three years, but it is something that is important to do. It is to put the seed in young people that we can do great careers here.”