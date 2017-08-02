Thirty-four couples compete at 5 Star Golf Club couples tournament 2017

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

5 Star Golf Course held its couples tournament on Saturday July 22.

The golf course is a challenging par 32, 9-hole course situated in the river valley alongside the Little Smoky River 12 km west of Highway 49 on Township Rd 760.

Thirty-two couples participated in the tournament that took place in ideal weather, sunny but not too warm. The general atmosphere on the course was competitive but fun with young couples to seniors sharing participating.

Following the tournament, which ran from 1pm to approximately 6pm, the couples enjoyed supper at the clubhouse before the winners of the tournament were announced.

Championship Flight: 1st Jesse and Tahlia Reed – 68. 2nd Kennedy Turcotte and Brandon McNabb – 68. Jesse and Tahlia won in a playoff 1st with a par.

First flight: 1st Dave and Lynn Gervais. 2nd Richie and Jahla Maisonneuve 80 (count back).

Second Flight: 1st Paul and Keiren Therrien 81. Chantal and Clem Monfette 85 (count back)

Third Flight: 1st Bernie and Chloe Duval 92 and 2nd Paula and Denis Guindon 94.

34 couples – 68 golfers – Round 1 alternate shot – Round 2- best ball/scramble.

Upcoming events at 5 Star Golf Club include Golf Cart Poker Run on August 5, Juniors Tournament August 19 and Cash Scramble at 10am August 26.