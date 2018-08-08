30th annual Golden Walleye Classic this Labour Day long weekend



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Shaw’s Point Resort will be a busy place on the Labour Day long weekend of Sept. 1-2, and they will host the 30th annual Golden Walleye Classic.



“It’s our 30th anniversary, but everything is the same,” says Chairperson Ken Sperling. “Everybody had a great time last year.”



Up to 100 two-person teams will participate in the event, and the registration fee is $2,000 per team. The team with the top two-day, total weight accumulated will win the top prize, which could be as much as $60,000. Teams from across Canada and the U.S. will participate.



There is still time to register for your place in the tournament. Contact Sperling at (780) 523-7385 as soon as possible.



There will also be a Captain and Kids’ Fishing Tournament, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 31, and all children will also receive cash prizes.