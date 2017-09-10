3-Ball Cash Scramble came down to playoff

Tom Henihan

Spotlight

A good turnout added to level of competition at the Smoky River 3-Ball Cash Scramble Tournament, on August 26.

Eleven teams, consisting of thirty-three players took part in the demanding 27-hole event with the winning teams returning to the clubhouse around 7.30 pm.

The four hole-prizes were taken by Craig Anderson KP number one hole, Denis Turcotte KP second hole Luc Lirette longest cut, hole 9 and Craig Anderson also took the number 6 hole long drive.

The game came to a playoff at eleven under with Hugh Garbitt, Chris Peters and Craig Anderson’s team losing on the first hole to take third place. Al Anderson, Tyler Shantz and Quinton Guttinger’s team won first place on the third hole of the playoff leaving Jesse Gauchier, Allyson Gauchier and Philip Ghostkeeper in second place.

The hole-prizes offered $50 each with first place team receiving $1,350 in prize money, second place, $1,125 and third $825.

The organizers of the annual Smoky River Community Golf Course annual 3-Ball Cash Scramble Tournament are considering changing the name of the tournament making it a memorial event to honour those who have now passed away, who worked and golfed at the course over the years.

Another option under consideration is having the opening tournament at the beginning of the season as a memorial.

The next event at the Smoky River Regional Golf Course is the Sucker Creek 4-Ball Tournament on September 9.