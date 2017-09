Mac Olsen

Spotlight

The 29th annual Golden Walleye Classic was held at Shaw’s Point Resort on the weekend of Sept. 2-3.

Sixty-five two-person teams participated in the event, including one team from Montana and another from Nova Scotia.

Here are some photos of that event. Look for videos of the shotgun starts on Sept. 3, as well as videos of the payouts from the event, on the Smoky River Express’ Facebook page. Also, look for a story about the event in the Sept. 13 edition of Spotlight.