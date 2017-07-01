25th annual Honey Festival features parade, children’s activities, concerts, honey pot market and exhibition

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The 25th annual Honey Festival in Falher had something for everyone, from the parade on Main Street to children’s activities in the Honey Capital Park, to singing in the Falher Curling Rink.

The event was held June 16-18, kicking off with entertainment in the curling rink on the 16th. SaFire dazzled with her hula-hooping skills, which included getting the audience to participate with her.

Emma Moore also performed, as did Shelly Dubois and her band. The Falher Regional Pool hosted the midnight swim that night.

The main events were held June 17, including a pancake breakfast at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex, prepared abd served by the Falher councillors and staff.

The second annual walk/run started and ended at the Smoky River Tourism building. Al Singer organized the event and the proceeds will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The parade started and end at the Centre Chevaliers. The RCMP and Smoky River Fire and Rescue led the way down Main Street and made a circular route that took them by the Villa Beausejour.

Main Street was also the scene for the Show N Shine, with classic collectors vehicles and some modern high-performance cars to boot.

Several tents were set up on the street by the town office, where the Honey Pot Vendors Market and an artwork exhibition were held.

The Honey Capital Park was the scene of children’s activities in the afternoon. Face painting, arts and crafts, a soccer clinic and the ‘Can You

Beat a First Responder?’ obstacle course were among the activities there.

Entertainment was held in the Falher Curling Rink as well. The performers included Renelle Simard, Trin Potratz and Ariane Cote, the dancing duo of Gerald and Robin Cote, and the Sweet Clover Honey Band.

Guests also enjoyed a steak dinner that evening, and C.Alice was the featured entertainment.

For the final day, June 18, the Ste. Anne Paroisse held a special mass to celebrate their 100th anniversary. The event ended at the Centre Chevaliers with a lunch, entertainment and a multimedia presentation showing the history of the church.

The slow pitch tournament also finished that afternoon.