25th annual Honey Festival features parade, children’s activities, concerts, honey pot market and exhibition

Pictured above is Chantal Nicolet with some of her beeswax artworks for sale. Nicolet was part of the Honey Pot Vendors Market, which was held in several tents on the street by the Town of Falher administration office. Other dealers had their giftware and toys for sale. Also, next to the vendors market, another tent held an artwork exhibit.

Mac Olsen
Express Staff
The 25th annual Honey Festival in Falher had something for everyone, from the parade on Main Street to children’s activities in the Honey Capital Park, to singing in the Falher Curling Rink.

The event was held June 16-18, kicking off with entertainment in the curling rink on the 16th. SaFire dazzled with her hula-hooping skills, which included getting the audience to participate with her.

Emma Moore also performed, as did Shelly Dubois and her band. The Falher Regional Pool hosted the midnight swim that night.

The main events were held June 17, including a pancake breakfast at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex, prepared abd served by the Falher councillors and staff.

The second annual walk/run started and ended at the Smoky River Tourism building. Al Singer organized the event and the proceeds will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The parade started and end at the Centre Chevaliers. The RCMP and Smoky River Fire and Rescue led the way down Main Street and made a circular route that took them by the Villa Beausejour.

Main Street was also the scene for the Show N Shine, with classic collectors vehicles and some modern high-performance cars to boot.

Several tents were set up on the street by the town office, where the Honey Pot Vendors Market and an artwork exhibition were held.

The Honey Capital Park was the scene of children’s activities in the afternoon. Face painting, arts and crafts, a soccer clinic and the ‘Can You
Beat a First Responder?’ obstacle course were among the activities there.

Entertainment was held in the Falher Curling Rink as well. The performers included Renelle Simard, Trin Potratz and Ariane Cote, the dancing duo of Gerald and Robin Cote, and the Sweet Clover Honey Band.

Guests also enjoyed a steak dinner that evening, and C.Alice was the featured entertainment.

For the final day, June 18, the Ste. Anne Paroisse held a special mass to celebrate their 100th anniversary. The event ended at the Centre Chevaliers with a lunch, entertainment and a multimedia presentation showing the history of the church.

The slow pitch tournament also finished that afternoon.

Teresa Nuthall paints an ‘Oilers’ tattoo on Jaxin Halverson’s arm, which was part of the children’s activities in the Honey Capital Park.
The Sweet Clover Honey Band played Country music at dinner time on June 17. They performed ‘Country Roads’ and ‘Long Black Train’ among others. The paid dinner consisted of steak, baked potato, Caesar salad and dessert.
The second annual fun walk/run was held on June 17. Organized by Al Singer, it started and ended at the Smoky River Tourism building and the proceeds will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association.
Jesse Johnson participates in the ‘Can You Be a First Responder?’ obstacle course. Smoky River Fire and Rescue organized the event.
SaFire
Emma Moore.
Ariane Cote and Trin Potratz sang a variety of songs for their fans. They were among several performers to entertain in the curling rink on June 17.
Cameron Beaudoin paints on Branwyn Pardell’s face. Face painting was part of the children’s activities in the Richardson Pioneer Spray Park.
C.Alice was the featured entertainment at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex in the evening of June 17. The songs they performed included ‘Funky Town’ and ‘Addicted to Love’.
Shelly Dubois and her band played in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex in the evening of June 16. They played Country music for the audience.
How can you have a parade without tractors? Pictured above is one of Marc Bremont’s tractors in the parade.
The Town of Falher had a float for the parade, which went down Main Street and through the residential area before returning to Centre Chevaliers.
The Ste. Anne Paroisse was one of the groups to participate in the parade June 17. The church held a special service and celebration the following day, highlighting their 100th anniversary.
Sparky, the mascot for Smoky River Fire and Rescue, joined his comrades for the parade.
The RCMP led the parade, and right behind them were the emergency vehicles for Smoky River Fire and Rescue.
Fernand Sanchez with his ‘bee beard’ outside the arena on June 17.
Above, Paul Benoit with some of his honey products for sale at the Honey Pot Vendors Market on June 17. Check the Smoky River Express’ website at www.smokyriverexpress.com for more photos of the Honey Festival.
Renelle Simard entertained the crowd in the Falher Curling Rink on June 17 with a variety of songs, including some in French.

