Two budding young artists from Ecole Providence win HFCRD art competition

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Two Ecole Providence students, Hayden Cloutier and Amerie Whitehead are winners in the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) “Holy Family Art Contest.”

The art comtest was open to all students and staff across the school division.

Contestants could enter works on three categories: Hands, Feet and Voice of Christ – Kids of the North and Celebrating Cultural Diversity.

With five levels: Grades K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12 plus staff and three categories there were 15 winners with each receiving a Chromebook.

Contest winners will also have their works framed and hung at the HFCRD Central Office in Peace River.

HFCRD Superintendent, Betty Turpin sent both Hayden Cloutier and Amerie Whitehead a personal letter of congratulations and both students can look forward to receiving special mention at Ecole Providence Awards Day in June.

“We are ecstatic and very proud of the two K-3 students chosen from our school,” says Providence staff member Marie Anne Jones.

“Congratulations Hayden, on winning with your creation in the Hands, Feet, and Voice of Christ category. And congratulations Amarie on winning for your piece in the Kids of the North catagory.