100th anniversary celebration held for Ste. Anne Paroisse

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

A large crowd gathered at the Ste. Anne Paroisse in Falher on June 18 for a special mass, marking the 100th anniversary of the church.

Members of the Knights of Columbus provided an escort for Archbishop Gerard Pettipas into the church.

Monseigneur Charles Lavoie met the archbishop at the altar and everyone sat.

Then Monseigneur Charles Lavoie welcomed everyone from far and near. He conducted the service in English and French.

The monseigneur noted the first settlers who came to the region 100 years ago, and the struggles they had, and that a century is only a fraction of time.

The settlers brought faith and God with them, he added.

The monseigneur also noted Canada’s upcoming 150th anniversary, and Montreal’s 350th anniversary, too.

Archbishop Gerard Pettipas led in prayer several times, including for the Lord’s Prayer, and several people read from scripture.

The Knights of Columbus took up a collection and communion was held as well.

Following the service, Monseigneur Charles Lavoie led everyone to the Centre Chevaliers for lunch and entertainment.

Entry was by donation and the lunch consisted of beef on a bun, salad and dessert, including two cakes commemorating the 100th anniversary.

Following the lunch, children’s games were held outside and there was entertainment inside.

As part of the entertainment, Piper Roy sang ‘Can’t Stop Loving You’ and Marilyne Despins dressed up in old fashioned clothes and offered a monologue in French.

Some background about the Ste. Anne Paroisse

. The first church, a shack, was built in 1913, two kilometres southeast of the actual town site of Falher.

. The second church, built in 1914, was a two-level building. The first floor served as the church proper and the second level was the priest’s residence. The first mass was celebrated on June 7, 1914. This building is still on its original site.

. On June 14, 1917, Bishop Grouard signed the act creating the actual parish and entrusting it to the patronage of Sainte Anne, the mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary.